Duval parents feel they weren't informed about a former custodian accused of sexual battery

62-year-old Wayne Williams was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping a minor who was not a student. Williams last worked at Ramona Elementary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents of students at Ramona Boulevard Elementary were upset when they learned a former custodian at the school had been arrested on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping of a minor who was not a student.

First Coast News spoke with a mother asked to not go on camera to protect the identity of her child.

"It's very concerning that someone like that would be working around kids for the last 30 years." she said.

Sixty-two year-old Wayne Williams was removed from Ramona Elementary without pay in September when the school learned of the allegations.

Williams was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The school sent a letter to parents after JSO announced Williams' arrest.

"We are not aware that the victim or victims are students in our school, but it is beyond upsetting that a former employee is being investigated on charges such as these. Please know that he will not be returning to our school. We will cooperate fully with JSO’s investigation and ask that if you have knowledge or information that might assist the investigation, please contact JSO directly." the school said in the statement.

Williams worked at 10 Duval County Schools over 30 years and was previously investigated for sexual misconduct -- allegations the school district say were unsubstantiated.

He was given a verbal warning for non-sexual inappropriate language.

The mother of a student at Highlands Elementary, where Williams worked from 2015 until starting at Ramona Elementary in 2016, was disturbed by the news.

She doesn't know if her child had any contact with Williams but she also expressed outrage at the school district.

"Moving forward I would like to hear from Duval County Schools on why they allowed this monster to continue working for our schools after what he already did in 2015?" the mother said.

In 2015, Duval County Schools investigated Williams for inappropriate comments of a sexual nature about students in a conversation with an employee. It was deemed unsubstantiated.

The red flags also don't sit well with the mother of the student at Ramona Elementary.

"What is a verbal warning? He destroying people lives. What is a verbal warning that is nothing that is a slap on the hand," she said.

Police were notified in August about the possible capital sexual battery.

Williams has not yet entered a formal plea.