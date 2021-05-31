Some say there needs to be more security measures in place while others say they feel safe as is.

PERRY, Ga. — After a shooting on Saturday night, the Georgia National Fairgrounds says Sunday and Monday will be normal for the last two days of May Days on the Midway.

People who came out on Sunday afternoon say they have mixed feelings about it.

It was a much different scene at the Georgia National Fairgrounds just hours after a shooting left one teen shot in the leg.

"Last night when I saw that, it was like, 'Alright should we come or not?' But we decided we would come early and let him at least experience the fair," Gloria Gray said.

Gloria Gray says she and her family saw the news and ultimately decided to bring her grandson to experience his first time at the fair.

"We have faith in the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the fairgrounds here and we were satisfied that they'd take the right security measures," she said.

"Everybody can say, 'Well, they should have metal detectors and bag checks.' But if someone wants to bring a firearm in, they're going to bring it. They're going to find a way to get it in," she said.

Shartavia Fuller says she feels that more could be done to make sure everyone, especially the children, are safe.

"There definitely needs to be more security. I mean, we were able to just walk in, no metal detection, no one checked our purses," Fuller said.

Fuller says if there's bag checks at the fair in October, there should also be bag checks for other events, even if it's at a smaller scale.

"If people leave their homes and they have ill intent, they're not thinking about toddlers and 4-year-olds or even teenagers. At least just have security for the children because we have a lot of children here and they love the fair," she said.