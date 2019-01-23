The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office arrested a 13-year-old on Wednesday after they say he made violent threats against an area middle school.

According to SJSO, the child was a student at Switzerland Point Middle School and has been charged with felony intimidation.

As Switzerland Point let out early Wednesday, many of the parents lined up on Greenbriar Road knew why First Coast News was there.

“I thought they did a great job getting the information out there as soon as possible, " said concerned parent David Albertson.

Albertson is referring to a letter he received in his email from the principal telling parents a student had been arrested for a threat against the school.

“I just don’t understand why the kids are going down that path," Albertson said.

St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office says the 13-year-old said he was going to shoot up the school in a group text message.

According to the report, the teen stated multiple times he was not kidding, even referring to a song about a school shooting and sending a picture of a silver revolver he might use.

“As I tried to explain to my kid, it’s a huge deal, it’s just now you’re a kid, you get away with a slap on the hand, it’s an actual crime.”

Albertson points the how much students are aimlessly using social media.

“I don’t think kids understand the repercussions of things these days because of social media and then people get famous for doing stupid things. That’s all they see, they don’t see what happens to the person who did those things."

The parent said he’s once again using the opportunity to talk to his son about the seriousness of making threats.

“Of course his answer was 'I would never do that,' but it doesn’t hurt to reiterate those things, at all.”

"I cannot stress how serious an incident like this is, and I encourage you to speak to your child today about his or her responsibility on social media," says Switzerland Point Middle School Principal Kirstie Gabaldon in an email to parents.

"If you have questions about how to have this conversation with your child, please reach out to your guidance counselor for assistance."