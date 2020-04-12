Parents charged after 3-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose in Starke

The Starke Police Department said D'Lana King and J'Shawn Murrah are facing aggravated child neglect after their daughter died of a fentanyl overdose in August.

STARKE, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl is dead and her parents are charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators say she overdosed on fentanyl in August.

The Starke Police Department was called to a home at 801 South Water St. on Aug. 26 where the girl was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they found the child had no pulse and tried lifesaving efforts until Starke Fire Department and Bradford County Fire Rescue crews arrived. Lifesaving efforts continued until the child arrived at the North Florida Starke Emergency Room, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene and began an suspicious death investigation, police said, but did not notice any obvious cause of death. The girl was taken to the District 8 Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

On Dec. 3, autopsy results and the toxicology report indicated the child died from an overdose of a high quantity of fentanyl, police said.

"Fentanyl is a very powerful narcotic that has been responsible for many deaths throughout the country," the police department pointed out in a release.

Police said through evidence and witness interviews, they determined that the child was with only her mother and father, D'Lana King and J'Shawn Murrah, at the time she ingested the fentanyl. Both King and Murrah were charged with aggravated child neglect causing great bodily injury.

Starke Police arrested King Friday and booked her into the Bradford County Jail, where she is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Murrah at a Gainesville home Friday and booked him into the Alachua County Jail, where he is also being held on a $1,000,000 bond and pending extradition to Bradford County.