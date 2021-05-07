2 parents arrested in connection to infant daughter's death in Baker County

Louis Barton and Savanah Brannen have been charged with child neglect resulting in great bodily harm.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested on second-degree felony charges after detectives found that injuries from physical or sexual abuse may have led to their infant daughter's death, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby girl on Sept. 28, 2019. The death happened on Boyce Road in Glen St. Mary.

During the investigation, the infant’s cause of death was unable to be determined. However, detectives and medical professionals established there were injuries to the child that indicated physical and/or sexual abuse, the sheriff's office said.

At the time of the child's death, detectives found there were more than 10 people, including a toddler, living in the home where she was found dead.

While the investigation was underway, the infant's sister was removed from the home and remains in foster care, authorities said.