'I pulled my son out of the stands... laid on top of him': Parents recall panic of shooting at youth football game in Mandarin

The Mandarin Athletic Association is meeting on Monday to discuss what to do next to keep children safe during youth football.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are still looking for a man they say pulled out a gun and fired shots during a youth football tournament in Mandarin on Sunday.

No injuries were reported but that doesn't mean hundreds of families aren't shaken up by what their young children experience.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Greenland Park while the Mandarin Athletic Association was hosting an Elite South Youth Football League Jamboree at the park.

"People started yelling to get down, I pulled my son out of the stands and kind of laid on top of him,” says Kathryn Palumbo, describing the moment shots rang out at her son’s football game.

She says other team members scrambled to get behind the equipment building.

Palumbo says the teams playing included players as young as 6. She says some afraid to come back and play again.

“My 8-year-old is, is going back and forth on whether or not he even still wants to play football, this happened at our home field and in a place that we thought was safe,” she says.

President of the Mandarin Athletic Association, Jovie Bellin, wasn’t at the event but heard the news from another board member and came to the scene.

“I couldn’t believe that it happened at the park and at the event,” said Bellin.

The Mandarin Athletic Association is meeting on Monday to discuss what to do next to keep children safe during youth football.

JSO still looking for the suspect and with more than 500 people here at this game, there must be someone that saw or heard something.