Palm Coast woman arrested for allegedly using elderly man's credit card for online purchases, motel stay

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Beverly Leblanc acquired the victim's credit card information when she worked for him as a housekeeper.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast woman is behind bars after she was accused of using credit card information of a former client to make online purchases and stay at a motel.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the 77-year-old victim received a call from his credit card company telling him that there was suspicious activity on his county. He later learned there were multiple charges for online purchases as well as a three-week stay at a motel.

Detectives later identified 59-year-old Beverly Leblanc as the suspect.

The sheriff's office says Leblanc first met the victim on a social media platform in regards to housekeeping services he needed last year. He ended her services in December; however, Leblanc kept the victim's credit card information.

According to FCSO, deputies seized notes with the victim's credit card information, receipts, a cell phone, computer, hard drive, cameras and three packages from eBay.

The sheriff's office arrested Leblanc and charged her with fraudulent use of a credit card. Her bond was set at $10,000.

“Anyone who preys on the elderly deserves to sit in the Green Roof Inn,” FCSO Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Criminals who try to take advantage of the seniors in Flagler County will be caught and they will pay for their crimes. People are always trying to find new ways to scam our seniors. And our deputies will always be there to find them, arrest them and put an end to their crime spree.”