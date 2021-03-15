Palm Coast man arrested for violent rape of underage girl

The victim disclosed multiple incidents of violent sexual battery to deputies. She says she was between the ages of 13 and 15.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man has confessed to forcibly raping an underage girl on multiple occasions, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Isaac Julio Becker, 21, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says on November 14, 2020, deputies took a report regarding a 16-year-old from Palm Coast who had reportedly been the victim of multiple sex crimes.

The victim advised that each incident occurred within a residence located in Palm Coast and identified the suspect as Becker.

The victim disclosed multiple incidents of violent sexual battery between 2017 and 2019 when she was between the ages of 13 and 15. She also reported that during the assaults, Becker would forcibly restrain her and prevent her from calling for help.

Utilizing multiple investigative techniques, detectives were able to establish probable cause and obtained a warrant for Becker’s arrest.

“This is a sick individual who needs to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We pray the victim receives the emotional support and counseling she needs to help her recovery from the trauma of these attacks..."

Last Friday, FCSO Detectives traveled to Virginia, where Becker was reportedly residing and took him into custody.

He subsequently confessed to the crimes, according to deputies.