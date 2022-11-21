x
Palm Coast man shot into club, detained by patrons, police said

According to police, the man was arrested after holding a gun to a female's head. He was angry because he could not find his keys, police said.
Credit: Flagler County Jail
Connor Anderson was arrested for shooting into a bar in Palm Coast, police said.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested after he allegedly held a female in a headlock and held a gun to her head at Smiles Nite Club, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

After patrons tried to disarm him, he fired the gun six times into the club, police said. Patrons of the bar were able to tackle him and get him on the ground before he ran.

The man, identified as Connor Anderson, was arrested in a nearby parking lot. He was armed with a 9mm Glock, police said.

He was arrested on charges of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.

