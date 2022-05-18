Video shows Palm Coast man wielding knife in road rage incident, victim draws gun, praised by sheriff

WARNING: Video contains language and subject matter some may find offensive. Motorcyclist defends himself with metallic knuckles.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast man is behind bars after he drew a knife in an attack involving a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Rafael Vincent Rivera, 50, is being held on no bond and facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, the news release states.

Police said Rivera was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma when the victim says he cut in front of him while he was operating his motorcycle. When the vehicles came to a stop, Rivera exited his vehicle with a knife in his hand, police said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received six 9-1-1 calls notifying deputies of the armed confrontation occurring at the intersection of Pine Lakes Parkway and Whirlaway Drive just after 1 p.m., the news release said.

Concerned there was about to be a physical altercation, the victim grabbed his metallic knuckles, the news release continued. After exchanging words, Rivera stepped aggressively toward the victim and began slashing his knife at him.

In fear for his life, the victim, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out his firearm, the news release said. The victim then told Rivera to back away, which he did.

The confrontation was recorded by the victim’s passenger.

Deputies arrived moments later and detained both men while they investigated the incident. After viewing the video, interviewing witnesses and both parties involved, deputies arrested Rivera.

“Traffic disagreements should never result in violence in our streets. In this particular incident, the video captured by the victim’s wife clearly shows that her husband’s life was threatened. I applaud the way the motorcyclist handled this situation,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the news release.