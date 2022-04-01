Palm Coast man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing child

"I hope this sentencing can bring some closure to the victim and her family."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for sexually abusing a child.

Charles Gordon Swindell was arrested in October of 2020. A mother called police after she found a note from Swindell's previous victim, raising her suspicion.

Flagler County deputies launched an investigation which lead to the discovery of evidence of sexual abuse. Law enforcement also spoke with Swindell's young victim.

Swindell was sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual battery of a person between 12 and 18 years old. He will serve a lifetime of sexual offender probation and will be required to register as a sexual predator once when he is released from prison.

"I hope this sentencing can bring some closure to the victim and her family,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.