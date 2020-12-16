Palm Coast man pleads guilty to stabbing his mother to death

Nathaniel Ryder Shimmel stabbed his mother numerous times after he believed she was going to throw him out of the house.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man has pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being accused of killing his mother, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Nathaniel Ryder Shimmel was sentenced at a court hearing Wednesday.

In August 2017, Shimmel who was 22-years-old at the time, stabbed his mother numerous times after he believed she was going to throw him out of the house. Authorities say he stabbed her in the throat, multiple times in the chest, and finally put the knife in her back.

When police first made contact with Shimmel, they say he had blood all over him.

Officers say he later confessed to the murder and gave a detailed description of how afraid his mother was during the incident.

Shimmel told detectives from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that "he watched her bleed out and die."