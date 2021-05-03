Palm Coast man arrested for alleged sexually explicit texts to teen

Oleg Walker faces charges of unlawful sexual conduct using computer services and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a Palm Coast man for allegedly sending a teenage girl explicit messages.

In August 2020, Oleg Walker, 28, admitted to a friend he was texting someone he knew was a teenager, the FCSO said. The friend subsequently filed a report with the sheriff's office, saying he knew about the relationship.

When investigators did a search of Walker's cell phone in November 2020, they found sexually explicit messages, according to the sheriff's office.

After further investigation, the FCSO Cyber Crimes Unit interview Walker, who admitted to the conversations with the girl, as well as knowing her age. He later said he met her on an online game called 'King of Avalon,' the sheriff's office said.

“The work done by our Cyber Crimes and Digital Forensics Units was phenomenal,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “These investigations are lengthy and time consuming but we are determined to build these cases to protect children and arrest these online predators. This that kind of behavior will not be tolerated in Flagler County. This is also a great example of why we ask for the community to speak up if they see something suspicious. This guy’s friend made the right call to notify us when he learned of his inappropriate behavior. It’s also a great reminder for parents to monitor their children’s behavior on the internet or while texting on their phone.”

Deputies arrested Walker on April 27 in St. Johns County on an outstanding warrant for soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.