Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say

PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said.
According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest.
The victim was taken to a nearby trauma center and is expected to make a full recovery.
The victim was later transported to a nearby trauma center for his injury and is expected to make a full recovery.
Officers and Detectives searched for the suspect throughout the night but were unable to locate him, police said.
An arrest warrant for aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a minor has been issued for his arrest.