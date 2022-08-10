Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say

According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old pulled out a firearm.

PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said.

According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest.

The victim was later transported to a nearby trauma center for his injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers and Detectives searched for the suspect throughout the night but were unable to locate him, police said.