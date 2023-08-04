Palatka police looking for man with arrest warrant for first-degree murder

Edarian Price is wanted for the murder of Jermarien T. Edwards. He has a warrant out for his arrest. Call 386-329-0801 if you know where he is.

PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department is looking for Edarian Price, a suspect in the shooting death of Jermarien T. Edwards.

Price has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say he is accused of first-degree murder in this case.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of North 16th Street in Palatka.

If you have information in this case or know Price's location, please call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0801.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.