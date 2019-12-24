The Palatka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized and stole from a car wash Monday.

Police say that the suspects targeted the Blue Lagoon Car Wash located at 4401, St Johns Ave.

Police are asking anyone that recognizes then to send them a message on Facebook because "Santa’s helpers would like to pay them a visit today."

You can also call the Palatka Police Department at 386-329-0115.

