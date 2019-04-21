A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he reportedly robbed a Food Mart in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department.

Reginald Bryant, 50, entered the BP Food Mart located at 238 North US-17 and stole the cash drawer from the register, police said.

The clerk then tried to stop Bryant but was unsuccessful and he fled the scene.

Officers were able to obtain a description of Bryant and the vehicle he fled the scene in from surveillance footage, according to police.

Bryant was later found driving the same vehicle seen in footage and he had the cash drawer along with the stolen money in his possession, police said.

Bryant was arrested for strong arm robbery and booked into the Putnam County Jail without bond.