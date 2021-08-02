Palatka officer uses Taser to subdue accused hostage-taker, sheriff's office says

Lancy Keenan, 43, is charged with false imprisonment, resisting officers with violence and aggravated assault.

PALATKA, Fla. — Police officers and sheriff's deputies in Putnam County helped to deescalate a hostage situation early Saturday morning, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 1:30 a.m., the Palatka Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a home after a teenager said a man was holding his mother at gunpoint, according to the PCSO.

A sheriff's deputy and police officer entered the home and found 43-year-old Lancy Keenan pointing a gun at a woman, the sheriff's office said.

The police officer ordered Keenan to drop the weapon, but he responded saying that he wanted the officers to "shooting him" and he "wanted to die," according to the PCSO.

As the standoff continued, a third officer came inside to help de-escalate the situation. One of the officers put his weapon back into his holster and pulled out his Taser.

While one of the officers was talked, the officer with the Taser saw Keenan pulled his finger from the trigger of the handgun and fired the Taser, the sheriff's office said.

Officers quickly rushed in and took Keenan into custody without any further incident, according to the PCSO. There were no injuries to the officers or victims in the incident.