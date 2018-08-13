A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after reportedly stealing a St. Johns County deputy's personal vehicle and getting into a crash on Kings Estate Road in St. Johns County, said Chuck Mulligan from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Mulligan said a man and woman, identified as Adel Shinn of St. Augustine, stole Deputy Michael Plott's Jeep Wrangler from his driveway Monday morning. Plott told police he noticed the Jeep was stolen in the early morning hours. The report from the St. Augustine Police Department says Plott locked his doors before he went to bed, but there was no evidence of forced entry at his house.

The Jeep overturned on the road somewhere between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., which shut down the road between St. Augustine Boulevard to San Juan Drive for several hours. It happened right outside Beacon of Hope Christian School in St. John's County.

Both occupants were ejected. The man died at the scene while Shinn was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mulligan said Deputy Plott arrived on scene and recognized the pair. He told police he believes he was targeted because he had seen the two of them walk by his house before and make comments.

Charges are pending against the woman, as her condition is unknown at this time.

