A man and woman are in jail in connection with a shooting death Tuesday in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawntel Bryant, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Quartz Walden, 24.

Walden was shot to death in the 6200 block of Merrill Road. Prior to being shot, JSO says Walden was arguing with Kyrie Jorris, 32. The two went their separate ways after the fight, witnesses told investigators.

A short time later, police said Jorris returned with Bryant. Witnesses told investigators that Jorris was seen pointing Walden out to Bryant. According to police, Bryant was seen following Walden near the rear of a shopping center. They then heard several gunshots.

Bryant has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jorris was arrested with being a "principal in the murder as a result of her involvement," according to a JSO news release.