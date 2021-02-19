Teen accused in Jacksonville triple murder to be tried as adult

Owen Cosme, 17, will be tried as an adult for his alleged role in a triple homicide at Calloway Cove apartments off West Moncrief Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One of four teens arrested in a triple homicide in Northwest Jacksonville is being charged as an adult.

According to court filings, 17-year-old Owen Cosme is charged as an adult with three counts of second degree murder and one of conspiracy for his alleged role in the Feb. 10 triple murder Calloway Cove apartments off West Moncrief Road. The filing means he will face adult penalties and could serve time in an adult prison if convicted.

One of the other teens, 18-year-old Keon Hunter Lester, already is an adult and was previously charged with second degree murder and two criminal conspiracy charges.

First Coast News is not naming the other two suspects in the triple homicide -- a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl -- because they are juveniles, and not yet charged as adults.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its gang unit was in the Moncrief area the night of the murders when police heard gunshots. Officers chased a vehicle they say was speeding away from the Calloway Cove apartment complex for 3 to 4 miles before using a pit maneuver to stop it. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Clay County.

When police returned to the scene, police found the three victims. First Coast News has learned one of the victims is 30-year-old Sara Cancel Urriola, who briefly worked as a clerk at the State Attorney's Office in 2019. The other two victims' names are not known.