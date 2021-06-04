Police looking for clues in overnight shooting near UF Health in Jacksonville

Police say the details of the events leading to the shooting are unknown at this time. The suspect is described as wearing a camouflage shirt and green pants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for answers regarding a shooting incident that took place around midnight near UF Health Jacksonville.

Around midnight, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 block of North Davis Street in reference to one adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the details of the events leading to the shooting are unknown at this time however, the possible suspect is described as an adult wearing a camouflage shirt and green pants.

The adult victim was taken by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a nearby hospital, with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries at this time.



Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are responding in order to conduct the investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is asked call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG.

They can also utilize Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.