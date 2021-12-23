Man expected to be OK after overnight shooting in Paxon area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the Paxon area early Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 1:39 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 1500 block of Melson Avenue. Upon arrival, they say they located an adult victim with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.
Police say that person, who was identified as being in his 60s, is expected to be OK and was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and ask if anyone has information; please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org
