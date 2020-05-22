Overdose in Clay County leads to investigation resulting in eight arrests

In addition to an overdose death that occurred earlier this month, the sheriff’s office has received numerous complaints in recent days.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An overdose death in Middleburg earlier this month had led to the arrest of eight individuals and a large drug seizure on Friday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the overdose, deputies say an investigation was conducted into residents living at 2339 Daisy Street In Middleburg.

During the investigation detectives obtained evidence that verified more than ten individuals were living on the property for the purpose of using narcotics.

CCSO located several campers and vehicles on the property which they say were used as makeshift residences. Deputies say garbage littered the property and human excrement was found splattered along a fence bordering the neighboring property.

A search warrant at the residence resulted in CCSO finding methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on the property.

In addition to an overdose death that occurred earlier this month, the sheriff’s office has received numerous complaints in recent days regarding outrageous behavior exhibited by individuals high on narcotics and the decreased quality of life in an otherwise quiet neighborhood.