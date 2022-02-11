x
Arrest made after woman found dead in Southside apartment

Otis Tucker, 35, has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in the 8000 block of Southside Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest following the death of a woman who was found dead in a Southside apartment Tuesday. Otis Tucker, 35, is accused of murder and tampering with evidence, according to a Jacksonville police news release.

"JSO Homicide Team 3, quickly identified a person of interest in the murder of the victim. Ultimately, information and evidence gathered lead detectives to Otis L. Tucker ... as being the suspect responsible in the death of the victim," the Wednesday news release stated.

Police were called to the apartment complex in the 8000 block of Southside Boulevard at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors told First Coast News they heard a commotion and described hearing glass shattering and a possible gunshot. 

Police have not disclosed the victim's name or how she died.

Patrol officers were told by neighbors they heard banging and screaming from a nearby residence, according to the JSO news release. Witnesses also said they saw a male fleeing from the residence where they heard the comotion, the news release states.

As officers searched the area, they found the woman dead in the apartment.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Otis Tucker, 35, was named a person of interest after a woman was killed Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in her Southside Jacksonville apartment.

