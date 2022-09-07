Police: Orlando man ordered food, then climbed through Wendy's drive-thru window to steal money

The man was wearing a straw hat, water shoes and board shorts. Police are asking for help finding him.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police posted on social media Thursday looking for a man who they say threatened a Wendy's employee with a gun and stole the entire cash drawer.

How'd he get into the building? Oh, like any old robber: He placed an order, then climbed out of his car and hoisted himself up through the drive-thru window.

The incident happened June 18, but the Orlando Police Department is now releasing surveillance footage (seen here) asking for the public's help finding the drive-thru caper. A $1,000 reward will be given to anyone who can provide information.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. that day, police say the suspect pulled up to the Wendy's at 553 Major Blvd. in Orlando in a black Nissan Altima.

According to police, after the man ordered his food, he drove up to the payment window and threatened the cashier with a hand gun. The cashier "retreated" into the restaurant and the suspect climbed through the window, stealing the cash drawer.

He then fled and has not been apprehended.

The suspect is described as wearing pool or beach attire, a mask, a straw hat and water shoes.

If you know who this man have been, call 800-423-TIPS.