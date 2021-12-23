Men charged with organized fraud in relation to tow truck overbilling in Jacksonville

On Monday, Gregory Gaylord, 64, and Garrison Gaylord, 29, were both charged with organized fraud.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection to an organized fraud scheme involving a tow-truck company, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest warrant, a JSO detective began an investigation into Southern Wrecker & Recovery, LLC. The warrant states the company was overbilling for tows preformed at "the behest of JSO."

JSO says the company would charge significantly more than the set rates allowed and for services that were not permitted by ordinance.

Over a two-year timespan, JSO says there was at least $104,569.97 in fraudulent billing to other persons as well. The fees were paid by car owners, insurance companies, other entities, or by auction, police say.

Police say both suspects engaged in a systematic conduct with the intent to defraud multiple people and entities of U.S. Currency.

JSO says the total loss is over $50,000.