Orange Park man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for possession of child sex abuse images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Orange Park man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for receiving child sex abuse images, according to a news release from United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

Charles LeLande Boston, 32, was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender, the release says.

In addition, Boston was ordered to pay $23,000 in restitution to the victims of his offense. He was arrested on August 12, 2021, and ordered detained pending the outcome of this case. He had pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022.

According to court documents, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office conducted an online investigation on a file-sharing network for files containing materials depicting the sexual abuse of children. In January, March, and April 2021, a CCSO detective connected with a computer that had files depicting the sexual abuse of children available for sharing over the internet.

Homeland Security Investigations and CCSO later executed a search warrant at the residence connected to that computer and Boston was determined to be the owner of the computer. An examination of Boston’s computer revealed a folder of downloaded files from the internet containing approximately 80 files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

“Sexual predators who victimize children have no place in our society or in our communities,” said Homeland Security Investigations Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “Thanks to our outstanding partnership with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to stop another pedophile from targeting our children.”

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.