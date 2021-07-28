Orange Park man sentenced to 16 years for child sex trafficking

Court documents show Garcia sexually exploited the victim on more than 20 occasions.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An Orange Park man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking.

This week, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced Gregory Thomas Garcia, 35, and ordered him to forfeit a 2015 Ford Focus vehicle that he used in committing the offense.

After serving his term of imprisonment, Garcia will be required to register as a sex offender.

A hearing to determine restitution to the victim has been scheduled for October 12, 2021. Garcia pleaded guilty on April 6, 2021.

In September 2020, an agent with Homeland Security Investigations became aware of messages exchanged between Garcia and the child victim. The messages, dating back to at least October 2019, reflected that Garcia was using the internet to entice the child victim to engage in commercial sex acts, according to court documents.

Law enforcement says the messages also appeared to reflect ongoing exploitation of the child victim.

When interviewed, the child victim confirmed that Garcia had contacted her and offered to pay her for sex. The child victim disclosed that on one occasion, Garcia had planned to pick the child victim up at her high school, and on another occasion, dropped her off at her high school.

Court documents show the victim disclosed that, ultimately, Garcia had sexually exploited her on more than 20 occasions.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor.

Information on the Department of Justice’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.