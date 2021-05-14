Orange Park man pleads guilty to advertising child sex abuse photos for sale through social media app

When investigators searched Antony Woody’s cellphone records they found 33 videos and 40 images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An Orange Park man pleaded guilty Friday to advertising images depicting the sexual abuse of children for sale using the internet, the United States Attorney's Office announced in a press release.

In February 2019, the FBI discovered that an online user named“imsoofreakyy” was using a social media app to offer child sex abuse images for sale on the internet, according to court documents.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office had also received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the same user “imsoofreakyy” was using an email address to advertise images of children being sexually assaulted.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the user as 33-year-old Antony Eugene Woody, who lived in Orange Park.

CCSO officers and FBI agents executed a search warrant at Woody’s home on March 22, 2019.

During an interview with investigators, Woody admitted that he downloaded child sex abuse images from the internet, labeled the images with titles, prices, and his online contact information, and then re-posted them for sale using a social media app.

Woody also told officers that when online customers responded to his advertisements, he would receive money for these sales using Venmo, the release said.

He admitted that he defrauded some of the customers by taking their money but refusing to send them the images that they had purchased, investigators said.

Woody received at least $995 in profits from these sales through the Venmo app, according to court documents.

When investigators searched Woody’s cellphone records they found 33 videos and 40 images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Two of these images had advertising language that was created and placed on them by Woody.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years, and up to 30 years in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervised release.