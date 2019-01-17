ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An Orange Park man is facing a maximum penalty of life in prison after a jury found him guilty Wednesday in the overdose death of an 18-year-old woman among other crimes.

Authorities said Trumaine "Lucky" Muller, 34, sold fentanyl on Nov. 9, 2016 to a woman, identified as A.B., and two men named Tyler Hamilton, 33, and Christopher Williams, 28.

The purchase was made at the Cedar Bend apartments in Orange Park.

Shortly after the group left the apartment, Hamilton overdosed on the drug at his home but survived. While paramedics were at Hamilton's residence, A.B. and Williams left the scene and split the remaining fentanyl, still believing it to be heroin.

When Williams left to pick up Hamilton, A.B. was reported to be awake and alert but was found asleep at Williams' couch shortly after midnight.

At 3:00 a.m., A.B.'s breathing became labored in her sleep. At 4:13 p.m., both men called 9-1-1. Paramedics arrived at the scene thirty minutes later and pronounced A.B. dead.

Clay County detectives tracked down Muller in a stolen rental vehicle on Blanding Boulevard and stopped the vehicle after Muller made a suspected drug transaction in a parking lot.

Inside the car, detectives found $1,942, foil packets used to distribute opiates, and a cell phone Hamilton used to purchase drugs on Nov. 9.

On Feb. 8, 2017, a follow-up investigation turned up heroin, cocaine and a loaded revolver at Muller's apartment.

Along with A.B.'s death, Muller has been charged with one count of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, one count possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 6.

Both Williams and Hamilton pleaded guilty to manslaughter in A.B.'s death.