Orange Park man arrested after allegedly having child pornography

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Orange Park man was arrested Monday for reportedly possessing child pornography, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

A SWAT team searched the house of Bryan Lee Kestner. An investigation revealed the 48-year-old allegedly had possession of abusive child material that he bought on the internet, according to deputies. They say multiple devices with elicit material were found.

He was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to arrest records. He is being held at the Clay County Jail with a bond of over $250,000.