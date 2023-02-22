Orange Park man, 70, charged in connection to possession of child sex abuse material

James Randall faces a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Orange Park man has been charged in connection to possession of child sex abuse material.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced Tuesday that James Allen Randall, 70, has been arrested and charged by federal criminal complaint with receiving child sex abuse materials and accessing with the intent to view child sex abuse materials.

Randall has been detained pending a hearing scheduled for Feb. 21, 2023.

According to the complaint, an investigation was initiated by law enforcement after they had received a CyberTip from an internet service provider indicating a user had uploaded child sex abuse materials. Further investigation determined the upload was tied to an IP address for Randall’s residence.

On Feb. 16, 2023, agents and task force officers from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at Randall’s residence and located a computer that was being used by Randall that had the search results for child sex abuse materials displayed on the screen.

A preliminary review of the computer showed Randall had previously downloaded a file containing child sex abuse material.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.