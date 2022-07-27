Orange Park family wants justice after learning reckless history of driver accused in crash that left their son badly burned

Clifford Ringer has a prior criminal conviction for a DUI in 2003 and was found by police passed out and non-responsive behind the wheel on two other occasions.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — More than three months after the crash, Gavin Conroy remains in the hospital. His burns are so severe, doctors had to amputate both legs and some fingers.

“Knowing that his life has been torn apart. This is not an accident this could have been prevented," said Stacie Whitlatch, Conroy’s aunt.

Whitlatch is outraged that the driver, who police say caused the crash, Clifford Ringer, isn’t locked up.

“They continue to allow him to be free and to be on this road driving, I don’t know how he was able to get a license but he was able to get a license after the accident with Gavin," said Whitlatch.

Court records show Ringer has a history of traffic violations, including more than 40 citations for charges including reckless driving dating back to 1999.

Ringer also has a prior criminal conviction for a DUI in 2003 and has been discovered by police passed out and non-responsive behind the wheel on two other occasions.

“He should’ve never been behind that wheel and then after the accident go and get a driver's license and get behind the wheel and then run a red light. You have no sympathy for what you have done," said Whitlatch.