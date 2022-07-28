A Time For Healing: Orange Park family says babysitter's husband molested children for years

Anthony Day, 57, is held without bond according to JSO records.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Anthony Day is in jail and charged with sexual battery and molestation involving a child.

For nearly a year, one family waited for an arrest. That day finally came Monday. Patty Grisby thought she could trust someone to look after her family. However, she wasn't expecting a bombshell from her two of her grandchildren.

Last year, Gribsy said they told her they were molested by their babysitter's 57-year-old husband for years. After learning what happened, the Orange Park grandmother expressed how difficult it is to trust people.

"It makes you look at people differently," Grisby said.

She's specifically looking at Anthony Day. To Grisby, Day was considered family and thought he loved the kids. She said her family would not have known if her granddaughters had not said anything.

They kept it a secret, and she noticed a change in their behavior.

"It's a healing process now that the story is out," Grisby said. "Listen, watch and talk to your kids."

Grisby said numerous children were in the babysitter's care in Day's home over the years. While it is a time for healing, the grandmother hopes the recent arrest is the beginning of closure. Most importantly, justice for her girls.