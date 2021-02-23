Oral arguments to be heard Tuesday in ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown appeal of fraud conviction

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was sentenced in December of that year to five years in prison but was released for health reasons in 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Back in October, Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown left Jacksonville’s federal court to wait at home for a decision on an appeal of her 2017 fraud and tax-crime conviction.

On Tuesday, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments.

Brown was convicted in May 2017 on 18 of 22 corruption charges ranging from mail fraud to filing false tax returns.

She was sentenced in December of that year to five years in prison but was released for health reasons in 2020 after serving less than half of her five-year sentence.

She appealed her conviction to the 11 Circuit, where a three-judge panel upheld her conviction -- with one judge dissenting.