Operation Keystroke nets 11 arrests for soliciting minors online for sex, including K9s for Warriors employee

An operation by Nassau County Sheriff's Office brought in 11 arrests for soliciting undercover detectives who perpetrators thought were minors.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A coordinated four-day effort by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office dubbed "Operation Keystroke" targeted individuals on the internet and social media platforms who preyed on children, soliciting them for sex, according to NCSO.

NCSO Sheriff Bill Leeper unveiled the results of the operation Wednesday at a press conference.

The operation brought in 11 arrests for soliciting undercover detectives who perpetrators thought were 13 to 14-year-old children, NCSO said.

The list of those arrested includes:

Jeffrey Burrell, a former law enforcement officer from Quincy, Massachusetts

Tavarrius Andrews, a US Army Captain from West Point

Richard Capra, Justin Cambell, Jeremy Kinsey, Charles McPhail, Baraka Johnson, Khalil Nether, Antonio Morales and Sprite Poleski were also arrested.

Additionally, a 34-year-old who worked for K9s for Warriors, Carlos James, was charged, according to NCSO.

James allegedly answered an advertisement on an online website, according to a redacted arrest report. James initiated a text conversation with a woman and sent her a picture of his penis.

The woman, who was actually a Special Agent with NCIS, seems to ask James about another individual as well, though the information is redacted.

The NCIS agent reportedly asked James if he was "OK that she is 13?" the report continued.

James agreed to meet the purported mother and the 'teen' at a business in Nassau County, where he was taken into custody.

On Aug, 27, James was charged with committing the offenses of traveling to meet a minor facilitated by a parent, soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to the report.