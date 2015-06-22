'Operation Ice Man' nets 8 drug trafficking-related arrests, including some in Flagler County

Officials say these individuals were shipping methamphetamine and cocaine from Mexico to Central Florida using commercial trucks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight people have been charged in connection to a drug trafficking conspiracy as a result of a joint investigation dubbed “Operation Ice Man” that involved several people on the First Coast. An additional arrest is pending.

According to the indictment and court documents, since early 2022, multiple agencies including the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, have been involved in an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was transporting methamphetamine and cocaine from Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, California to Central Florida.

The following people were arrested in connection to that operation:

Luis Miguel Hernandez, 36, of Arizona was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy.

Saul Sandoval, 39, of Arizona was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy.

Tyrone Joes, 55, of Palm Coast, Fla. was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute.

Zara Mascarella, 20, of Palm Coast, Fla. was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy.

Jimmie Bizzell, 53, of Green Cove Springs, Fla, was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy.

Alfred Shavers, 48, of Bunnell, Fla. was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Camarie Shavers, 23, of Bunnell, Fla. was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy.

Alfred Shavers, 26, of Bunnell, Fla. was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy.

During the investigation, federal agents and task force officers identified several members of the conspiracy and the methods used to ship methamphetamine and cocaine from Mexico across the United States to Central Florida using commercial trucks.

On October 31, 2022, search warrants were executed at six locations in Palm Coast, Bunnell, and Daytona Beach. As a result, 44.54 kilograms of methamphetamine and 2.72 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

In addition, law enforcement says nine guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized from a location where Shavers resided.

Officials say Jones, Mascarella, Alfred Shavers, Alfred Shavers, Jr., and Camarie Shavers, were all identified as drug distributors in central Florida.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement determined that Sandoval and Hernandez were the sources of the methamphetamine and cocaine from Phoenix and Los Angeles.