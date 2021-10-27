'Operation Highway to Jail' leads to 9 arrests in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — An investigation in Nassau County has resulted in the arrest of nine people on various drug-related charges.
On October 21, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fernandina Beach Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, DEA, and North Florida HITDA conducted a traffic enforcement operation.
During the operation, multiple items were seized including various drugs from marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl to meth. Authorities also recovered a Ruger semi-automatic handgun.
All nine individuals are listed below:
· Ashlaun Roberson, 23 from Fernandina Beach, charged with Possession of Marijuana
· Bobby Finely, age 49 from Yulee, charged with Resisting Arrest without Violence and Outstanding Warrant for Domestic Battery
· Jonathan Roberson, age 29 from Fernandina Beach, charged with Violation of Probation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Residue
· Jorge Bardaji, age 35 from Jacksonville, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Firearm by a Convicted Felon
· Joseph Johnson, age 33 from Yulee, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance
· Joshua Glenn, age 29 from Fernandina Beach, charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Fentanyl
· Lesa Tison, age 50 from Callahan, charged with DUI
· Rebecca Brantley, age 41 from Jacksonville, charged with Out of County Warrant for DUI
· Steven Smith, age 30 from Gainesville, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana