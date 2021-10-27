'Operation Highway to Jail' leads to 9 arrests in Nassau County

During the operation, multiple items were seized including various drugs from marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl to meth.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — An investigation in Nassau County has resulted in the arrest of nine people on various drug-related charges.

On October 21, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fernandina Beach Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, DEA, and North Florida HITDA conducted a traffic enforcement operation.

During the operation, multiple items were seized including various drugs from marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl to meth. Authorities also recovered a Ruger semi-automatic handgun.

All nine individuals are listed below:

· Ashlaun Roberson, 23 from Fernandina Beach, charged with Possession of Marijuana

· Bobby Finely, age 49 from Yulee, charged with Resisting Arrest without Violence and Outstanding Warrant for Domestic Battery

· Jonathan Roberson, age 29 from Fernandina Beach, charged with Violation of Probation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Residue

· Jorge Bardaji, age 35 from Jacksonville, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Firearm by a Convicted Felon

· Joseph Johnson, age 33 from Yulee, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Joshua Glenn, age 29 from Fernandina Beach, charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Fentanyl

· Lesa Tison, age 50 from Callahan, charged with DUI

· Rebecca Brantley, age 41 from Jacksonville, charged with Out of County Warrant for DUI