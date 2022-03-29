Opening statements begin Tuesday in trial for 1994 death, dismemberment of 16-year-old Fred Laster

Prosecutors initially charged Ronnie Hyde with premeditated murder, but are now pursuing conviction on felony murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the murder trial of former youth pastor Ronnie Hyde after a jury was finalized Monday.

Hyde is charged with murdering and dismembering Fred Laster, whom he identified as his foster son, according to records from the investigation. He has pleaded not guilty.

Of the 12 jurors, there are four women and eight men. There is only one Black person, a man, with a Black woman serving as a potential backup juror.

Ages of the jurors range from 30 to 60.

16-year-old Laster was last seen by his siblings in Nassau County in 1994. They say he was last with Hyde, who was Fred's foster father, according to court records, in addition to being a counselor to teenage sex offenders.

The teen’s torso was discovered in a dumpster in Lake City but wasn’t identified until 2015.

Prosecutors initially charged Hyde with premeditated murder, but are now pursuing conviction on felony murder, which is a murder that occurs in the commission of another felony. Prosecutors allege that underlying felony is aggravated child abuse.