Watch live: Opening arguments begin for ex-Clay County sheriff Darryl Daniels

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The trial can be watched here, the First Coast News App or on the First Coast News Youtube page throughout the day.

Opening arguments begin today in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Jurors were selected Monday out of a pool of 200.

That group was narrowed down to six jurors and two alternates.

The seated jurors include four white women and two Black men. There is also a white man and white female included as alternates.

Daniels stands accused of having Cierra Smith, was determined to be his mistress, arrested in 2021, according to an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He allegedly told deputies that she was "stalking" him, and she was arrested but never booked.

Daniels is now facing several charges, including tampering with evidence, attempted tampering with physical evidence and five counts of lying to law enforcement.

Witnesses may begin to take the stand today, with the trial expected to last from 8:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. with a recess in the middle.

Witnesses called include Daniels' wife and former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sheriff Mike Williams. Daniels and Williams once worked together.