Crime

Watch Live: Opening arguments to begin in trial of Jacksonville man accused of ordering a hit on UNF employee

Jecorian McCray, 28, is accused of having his then 15-year-old stepbrother shoot and kill Joe Brenton in his own home in September 2016.
Jecorian Mccray (Photo: JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Opening arguments in the death penalty trial of a Jacksonville man accused of ordering a hit on a University of North Florida employee will get underway this morning.

A jury was seated in the case Tuesday. You can watch the proceedings live here starting at 9 a.m.

Jecorian McCray, 28, is accused of having his then 15-year-old stepbrother shoot and kill Joe Brenton in his own home in September 2016. 

Brenton, an IT specialist at UNF, was set to testify at McCray’s burglary trial the day he was killed. His wife and daughter were home at the time.

Since his arrest, McCray has been arrested an additional five times in jail for charges including battery, attempted escape and lewd and lascivious acts. 

His stepbrother, Dakari Maxwell, is being charged as an adult. His trial is set to begin next month.

