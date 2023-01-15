One woman dead, another seriously injured in early morning shooting

Police received multiple calls about a shooting on I-95 North and I-10 East around 2:45 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened early on Sunday morning.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting on I-95 North and I-10 East around 2:45 a.m.. When they arrived at the scene, officials found two woman inside a black sedan with gunshot wounds.

They were both rushed to the hospital in serious condition. One of the women died in surgery, according to JSO. The second victim remains in critical condition.