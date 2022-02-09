Police: One seriously injured in Murray Hill area shooting

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was seriously injured in a Murray Hill area shooting on Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to a reported shooting inside a home around 8:20 a.m. at 5000 Kingsbury Street. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, officials said. The suspect is in custody. The weapon used in the shooting was located by investigators.