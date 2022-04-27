One person taken to hospital after a truck crashed into a Jacksonville home

The accident happened around noon on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gray Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a house in the Marietta area of Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.

One person has been transported to a hospital, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spokesperson Eric Proswimmer confirmed.

The injured person is the driver, Proswimmer said. The extent of this person's injuries has not been released at the time.

The owners of the home told First Coast News they are uninjured and were not home at the time of the incident.