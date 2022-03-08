Police: Shooting victim found in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville after reports of suspicious person

A shooting victim was found at Cedar Bay Road in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville after reports of a suspicious person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gunshot victim was discovered Wednesday after police responded to reports of a suspicious person in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim is currently in surgery at a nearby hospital.

Office responded to multiple 911 calls from the 1300 block of Cedar Bay Road reporting the suspicious person, JSO said. A suspect is now in custody and police do not believe there is anyone at large.

A witness says that the victim was reportedly involved in a burglary nearby but this has not been confirmed by police.

No information about the victim or suspect has been officially released.