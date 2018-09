One person has been shot in the courtyard of a Moncrief apartment complex.

According to police, they responded to the Hilltop Apartment complex around 7:50 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital in a silver car and police are conducting interviews and processing the scene.

The other suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.

No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News on air and online.

