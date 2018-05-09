According to police, one person is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville' westside.

Police are speaking to people who witnessed the crime or were in the area at the time. However, they ask that anyone with information please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

At this time little information is available about the ongoing investigation, just the one black male who is identified as only 20-25 years old, was dead on scene.

#JSO is responding to a shooting with one person deceased in the 2400 block of Jammes Road. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 5, 2018

