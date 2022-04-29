One person dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting incident on the Westside Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say at 10 a.m. they responded to the 1500 block of Lane Avenue in response to a body found.
JSO says the caller worked for a carpet cleaning company and an employee found the body.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and pronounced the person dead.
JSO says the victim was somewhere in his mid-20s.
JSO says several residents of the apartment complex heard gunshots last night, however, nobody called police.
There were multiple rounds fired and casings found, police say.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.