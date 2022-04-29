One person dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JSO says the caller worked for a carpet cleaning company and an employee found the body.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting incident on the Westside Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at 10 a.m. they responded to the 1500 block of Lane Avenue in response to a body found.

JSO says the caller worked for a carpet cleaning company and an employee found the body.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and pronounced the person dead.

JSO says the victim was somewhere in his mid-20s.

JSO says several residents of the apartment complex heard gunshots last night, however, nobody called police.

There were multiple rounds fired and casings found, police say.