Two suspects are in custody.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot during a robbery on Jacksonville's Northside near Kings Road Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police say the victim met with a suspect inside, while another suspect confronted the victim with a firearm and took items from him.

The victim was shot during the struggle. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.